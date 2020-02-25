Double murder suspect out on bond accused of trying to rob Chinese restaurant in Myrtle Beach, ‘detained by victims’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A double murder suspect who was released on bond in 2019 is now accused in an armed robbery incident at a Chinese restaurant in Myrtle Beach.

David Lee Cook, now 45, was initially booked on July 28, 2018 and charged with two counts of murder, along with several drug charges. This came after the discovery of two bodies in a burned vehicle on Butler Road in Socastee. Four men were initially charged in the burned vehicle incident.

In February of 2019, Cook was released on bond.

On Friday night around 10 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Tom Vest says Cook tried to rob the China King on Highway 501 in city limits.

Warrants suggest Cook entered the back of the building with a bag concealing his right hand and stated he had a gun and demanded money. He also had a hat and mask concealing his face, according to warrants, and told the victims not to move.

A “scuffle ensued with the victims” and at that time, the bag came off and Cook was revealed to have a collapsible knife, which was recovered by police, according to warrants.

One of the victims received several lacerations as a result and another person was struck several times. The victims were able to detain the defendant before police arrived, the warrants say.

Booking information from J. Reuben Long Detention Center indicates he was booked Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. He remains in jail, as of Monday afternoon.

