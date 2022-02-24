AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An owner of a downtown Auburn bar has been arrested for Sexual Misconduct by Auburn police.

According to Lee County Detention records Pat Grider, the owner of Skybar Cafe on W Magnolia Ave, was arrested for misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct on Wednesday, February 23rd. Grider was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and made a $1,000 bond on the same day. Grider is scheduled for a municipal court date on March 15th.

News 3 is reaching out to Auburn Police to get more details regarding the circumstances of Grider’s arrest.

News 3 is also trying to reach Grider for a comment. We called Skybar, but the number rolled over to a busy signal. We also sent a message to their Facebook Page.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.