Downtown Columbus Marriott set to reopen before end of the week

You want a sign that downtown Columbus is slowly but surely coming back to life?

The Columbus Marriott across from the Convention and Trade Center will begin reopening this week.

On March 20th as the COVID crisis was starting to hit Columbus, Valley Hospitality did what, at the time, was unthinkable.

They closed five of their nine hotels, including the flagship downtown Marriott.

Now, it’s time to slowly reopen. All of the Valley Hospitality hotels in Columbus and LaGrange will have reopened when the Marriott starts taking guests on Thursday.

“So, we have really just seen demand pick back up,” said Cassie Myers, spokesperson for the Pezold companies, “We have a wedding that will be in town this weekend. We have seen weekend traffic pick back up a little bit. Weekdays are still a little slow. So, we thought we were 95 percent complete with the renovation. We might a well start slow and give it our best shot.”

The Marriott has undergone a massive renovation during the four months it has been closed.

All 178 of the guest rooms have been redone. Most of those rooms are ready, with the last 18 on the mill side opening next month.

Plans are to reopen the Houlihan’s restaurant inside the Marriott in about two weeks. When that happens, about 90 of the hotel’s 100 employees will be back on the job.

There will be COVID-induced requirements when the hotel reopens.

“Starting today, Marriott is requiring all guests to wear masks in common areas,” Myers said. “So that will be a big thing … as soon as we open on Thursday.”

There is a memorandum of understanding with the city for the expansion. News 3 is told those plans are currently in the Marriott corporate office awaiting review. That review has been delayed by furloughs within Marriott because of the COVID pandemic.

That has put it on hold for the time being.

One of the people most excited is Hayley Tillery, who manages the Columbus Convention and Trade Center across Front Avenue.

“Our clients are anticipating that opening date and they are ready to be coming back to Columbus, hosting their event and actually seeing what the renovated rooms look like,” Tillery said.

The COVID crisis has thrown a monkey wrench in the Marriott 90-room expansion plan. There is also a skywalk that will connect the hotel to the Trade Center.

“The major renovation, the skybridge that will connect the Marriott to the Trade Center, that will happen,” Tillery said. “We don’t have a date set, but for one we want people to feel safe.We want to do step one of reopening the hotel, getting our visitor. And then go into step two, with the plan we have had for years to have the connector between the Marriott and Trade Center.”

Valley Hospitality is also building a new Hampton Inn on Broadway. That construction has slowed but now that the city has approved an entrance on 12th Street, it should pick up. Plans call for it be open next year.

Including the Hampton, there are three new hotels under construction downtown. The Hotel Indigo is scheduled to open late this year. The AC by Marriott on Broadway is on schedule to open early next year.