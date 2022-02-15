Dr. Linda Farmer, East Alabama’s beloved Oncologist, has passed away

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – A beloved cancer doctor with East Alabama Health has passed away after struggling with the same disease she devoted her life to helping others conquer.

Dr. Linda Farmer spent nearly two decades treating cancer patients at East Alabama Medical Center and at the new Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika. Dr. Farmer was known for her intellect, humor, and loving bedside manner.

Dr. Farmer cared for many in east Alabama, including my family and friends. She saved so many lives and provided a solid foundation while they fought cancer. Dr. Farmer will be missed so very much.

Our thoughts remain with her family during this devastating time.