Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS News) – The nation honored the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The annual MLK Day Commemorative Service took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the service to be largely virtual.

The keynote speaker for Monday’s (1/18) Event was Bishop T.D. Jakes, who spoke on this year’s theme, “Urgency of Creating a Beloved Community.”

A wreath-laying ceremony also took place at the tomb of Martin Luther King, Jr. in National Historical Park in Atlanta.

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while supporting striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. Had he lived, he would have turned 92 on his birthday last Friday (1/15).