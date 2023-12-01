COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Community members gathered at Lakebottom Park earlier today, providing input on some changes that may be coming soon to the park.

The Dragonfly Trail Network organized a forum for the community to envision the future trail alignment through the park. Dragonfly Trails has 33 miles of connected trails including the Riverwalk and Fall Line Trace. The goal is to complete their 65 mile master plan across the Fountain City.

“I think a lot of people will come here because they see good parks. I came to Columbus because I looked up on the Internet and it had a lot of parks. That’s what attracted me.” Dave Rhodell, Columbus Resident

Developers and stakeholders are in the planning phase and say the public’s input makes all the difference.

Every single trail that exists is connected to 33 other miles, which includes direct access to Downtown, Fort Moore and North Columbus. So as soon as this Midtown area is connected to that trail system, you’re going to have people commuting to work. Maybe they’re going to go visit restaurants on their bikes. I think the local economy will absolutely improve based on access through trails. Rebecca Zajac, Executive Director of Dragonfly Trails

A plan four years in the making, the Lakebottom Park Trail is one of three phases of the Midtown Connector. It will create a trail connecting Midtown Columbus to the Fall Line Trace and MLK Jr. Trail.

The Dragonfly Trails Network is set to finalize a proposed route soon, which will then be voted on by Columbus City Council.