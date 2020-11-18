 

Dramatic body cam video shows Arkansas officer run into burning home

News

by: Claire Kreuz and Nexstar Media Wire

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas police department shared heart-pounding video Monday of an officer running without hesitation into a burning house to save the people inside.

Officer Carson Howard is now being hailed as a hero after helping two people and their dog make it out safely.

It was a routine patrol for Officer Howard until he pulled up to a house as flames were shooting out of the roof.

“I heard a lady come out of the house with two kids saying that there were still people inside,” Howard said.

In the body cam video you can see Howard rush into the burning home without a second thought. As he turned the corner into the living room, he found two people and their dog still trying to make it out.

Not wasting a second, Howard rounded everyone up and led them to safety.

“We got them over to the far side of the road and other officers spoke with them,” Howard said.

In a matter of minutes, flames engulfed the rest of the house.

“I know that one of them was taken to the hospital for some burns and smoke inhalation but as far as I know, everyone’s okay,” Howard said.

Looking at the aftermath, Howard knows this could have had a much different ending.

“You know if it were my family inside, I would want some stranger to do the exact same thing,” Howard said.

When asked about this heroic act, he said it was just the right thing to do.

“You know, it’s nothing that no other officer has not done before, and I’m sure officers long after me will continue doing the same thing,” Howard said.

