Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- On March 14th, our First Alert Weather Team, as well as meteorologists across the nation, are wearing purple to support women in STEM. While the number of women in STEM has been increasing over the past few years, only 1/3 of the careers in STEM are currently occupied by women. In meteorology specifically, 29% of broadcast meteorologists are women, and only 9% of chief meteorologists are women. We wear purple to encourage more women to enter the STEM field and to support those currently in the field.