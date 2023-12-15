COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson announced he won’t be seeking re-election next year.

Ferguson currently serves as a U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 3rd District, which encompasses part of the WRBL viewing area.

Ferguson is a former West Point city councilman, mayor and has served in Congress since 2017.

A dentist by trade, Ferguson is 57 years old and his decision to walk away from the U.S. House has triggered speculation about his political future.

“We’re going to take a few weeks off here for Christmas and just enjoy truly enjoy our family,” he said. “And then we’ll we will we’ll spend the next year figuring out what those next steps are. You know, this will mark 17 years of public service, either at the local or the federal level.”

Ferguson told WRBL he is proud of his record of community service.

“We’ve had great success in the public arena and I had great success in the private sector,” Ferguson said. “I’m sure we’ll find something that will probably merge those two things together in some capacity.”

Ferguson will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025.

When asked if he would consider a run for governor in 2026, Ferguson reiterated that he would take his time measuring the next step.

“We have been having a lot of conversations about getting to this point,” Ferguson stated. “And then, like I said, we’re going to take the next year, figure it out, figure out what we want to do. And, you know, we’ll make that decision as a family.”

Ferguson pointed to the fact that he won his seat, then kept it through three election cycles with convincing wins. He was asked if he was still conservative enough for the 3rd District.

“No question,” he said. “You know, I’m a conservative guy who goes out and takes the right votes day in and day out. We’re very thoughtful and pragmatic. And I’ve never been — whether it’s at the local level or the federal level — the person that’s going to go out and be the loudest or the baddest. We’re going to be effective and we’re going to be effective on behalf of the people that have elected me.”

He said there has been a change in Congress over his seven years in the House.

“There’s a difference between being conservative and effective and claiming to be conservative and being loud and crazy,” Ferguson said. “That’s just not the lane that we’ve ever occupied.”

He has been in office through the entire administration of former President Trump, the January 6th Capitol riots and the COVID pandemic.

“I’ve probably seen more in four terms than most people see in 10 terms,” he said. “And, you know, so it’s been it’s been a it’s been a it’s been a rich experience, to say the least.”