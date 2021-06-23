Drier air decreasing rain chances for the rest of the week, and tropics may be the only way to gauge rain in the foreseeable future.

The cold front that pushed its way through the region yesterday left us with cooler, drier air, diminishing rain chances for the remainder of the week.

Today through Saturday, we will have the chance for stray showers and storms in the afternoons while staying mostly sunny. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s.

By Sunday, rain chances will increase, calling for a more isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms through Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday we will return to the stray afternoon shower pattern.

In the extended forecast, we are keeping an eye on the gulf and a potential situation in the tropics.