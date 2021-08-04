Drier air still is the dominant feature, but a Gulf low will bring back showers Friday

Staying dry for the most part this afternoon other than a few stray showers in some areas. Today’s overcast skies kept our temperatures fairly cool in the mid to lower 80’s.

Thursday, a few stray showers in the afternoon are what we can expect once again. Friday, rain chances will increase due to a low-pressure system forming along the stalled front in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Isolated showers and storms are expected for most of the afternoon on Friday.

The weekend looks to be drier after early Saturday morning showers exiting, but with less sunshine. Only stray showers are expected in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

By the beginning of next week, things clear out more with less cloud cover and lower rain chances.