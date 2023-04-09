COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Mostly cloudy skies to start off our Easter Sunday, but clouds will break apart as we head further into the day. By this afternoon, expect mostly clear skies. After readings in the mid-40s this morning, temperatures will begin to rebound the afternoon as highs reach into the mid-60s.

Monday, a few showers will pass to our south, but the News 3 viewing area will stay dry. The clouds, however, will briefly build back up tomorrow afternoon

After a brief break from the rain at the start of this week, the unsettled pattern will return to the First Alert forecast. Beginning Wednesday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system. This gulf low pressure system will begin to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday. Rain will become more widespread as we head into Friday.

After this system moves out late Friday, a secondary system will bring showers and storms starting Saturday evening. These showers will last well into next Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up beginning today, as readings reach into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, readings will be more seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. These temperatures will linger into next weekend when 80s return to our First Alert Forecast.