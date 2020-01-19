Driver, 2 children die in fiery wreck on Ala. Hwy 48 in Randolph Co.

WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an adult and two children have been killed in a fiery early morning wreck on a rural Alabama highway.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the driver of a vehicle on state Highway 48 in Randolph County was trying to make a turn about 2:35 a.m. early Sunday while speeding and struck a tree head on Authorities say the vehicle caught fire and burned completely before firefighters could put out the blaze.

Two of the people killed were children, and the Randolph County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the three bodies.