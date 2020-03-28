Driver accidentally drives car into lake in Waverly Hall

WAVERLY HALL, Ga (WRBL) – A driver says he’s fine after he accidentally drove his car into a lake in Waverly Hall.

The driver says he reached over into the passenger’s seat to grab his cell phone to tell his family he was on the way home. As he did that, he lost control of the vehicle and drove into “Horseshoe Lake”.

He was able to swim out and he is okay.

The lake is off Melody Drive in Waverly Hall just off Hwy 80.

He’s been checked out by Harris County EMS. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash but an officer on scene says the drive was not under any influence.

