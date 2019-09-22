Driver allegedly trapped in overturned vehicle for two days being rescued in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An incredible rescue operation is underway in Lee County as a driver believed to have been trapped in an overturned vehicle for two days is being freed from their vehicle.

First responders tell News 3 the driver is talking and alert.

Multiple agencies are responding to a single vehicle rollover crash along Lee Road 72 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 70.

The call came in Sunday morning around 10 AM. ALEA State Troopers, Farmville Volunteer Fire Dept. along with Auburn Fire, Police and Lee Co. Sheriff’s are working to free the driver.

Multiple agencies are telling News 3 it appears the driver has been stuck in the overturned vehicle for two days.

News 3 will update you on the condition of the driver and share more information as it becomes available.