AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The driver involved in Thursday night’s crash that severely injured a motorcyclist has been arrested for failing to use an Ignition Interlock device before driving, which is a misdemeanor.

Willis Edward Bass was arrested Thursday by Auburn police for not using the device, a small handheld breathalyzer used to measure the amount of alcohol in the user’s breath before starting a vehicle. The device is sometimes a requirement following a drunk driving offense. Bass has not been charged at this hour with Driving Under the Influnce in Thursday night’s crash.

Bass was arrested at Cox Road and Interstate 85, near the scene of Thursday night’s crash. Auburn police say the motorcycle operator was airlifted to a trauma center with significant injuries; their identity is not being released at this time by police.

The crash remains under investigation.