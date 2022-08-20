OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility.

We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, a gaping hole on the side of the building is taped off by police. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika City Schools on the cost of the damage. A spokesperson says it’s a significant amount of damage.