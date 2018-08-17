Driver dead after being run over by 18 wheeler in Highway 280 Home Depot parking lot

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police say a truck driver from North Carolina was killed Friday morning in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Highway 280 in Inverness when his truck rolled over him.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Anthony Fidel Martin of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Hoover Lt. Keith Czeskleba says Hoover Police and Fire responded Friday at 5:10 a.m. to a call of a person struck by a vehicle,and arrived to find Martin pinned underneath the truck. Medics arrived and pronounced him deceased.

After the preliminary investigation, police believe Martin was performing a task outside the truck when it began to roll forward toward the store. It appears he tried to get back in the cab to stop it, and either tripped or fell off the running board and got caught underneath the rig. It rolled over him and came to rest after striking a shopping cart corral in the parking lot.

The truck did not have anything to do with Home Depot; police believe Martin had parked there overnight.

Home Depot Public Relations Department sent us this statement:

“We’re deeply saddened by this news and we’re keeping the driver’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

