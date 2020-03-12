Driver injured trying to cross railroad bridge in downtown Columbus

by: Tom Ingram

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and Fire/Emergency Medical Services are on the scene of a one-vehicle accident near Front Avenue in Downtown Columbus.

The driver of the SUV appeared to have come off 9th Street and tried to cross the river toward Alabama on the Norfolk-Sothern Railroad Bridge.

The vehicle was upside down beside One Arsenal Place, a Columbus State University Building, next to the Convention and Trade Center.

Police tell News 3 the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

She was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. The scene is still active.

