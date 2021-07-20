Driver killed after Beauregard crash, passenger in critical condition

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A 25-year-old Salem man died Tuesday afternoon at Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle accident around midnight Monday night, according to coroner Bill Harris.

Marquez D. Thomas died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon while in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

“Thomas and another passenger were traveling north on AL Hwy 51 in south Lee County when he apparently ran off the roadway and overturned at the intersection of AL Hwy 51 and Lee Road 38. Both he and his female passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was believed to have been wearing seatbelts,” said Harris.

EAMC EMS transported Thomas and his passenger to the hospital in Columbus with serious injuries. His passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.