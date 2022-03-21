GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Lawton Road in Greenville at approximately 3:26 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being Daniel Darrel Howes, 54, of Greenville.

According to the coroner’s office, two individuals were using a Ford F250 to tow the disabled dump truck. However, shortly after Howes exited the dump truck the chain broke as the Ford turned into the driveway, causing the dump truck to roll downhill, striking Howes.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 5 p.m.