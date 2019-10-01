Police: Driver turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly Phenix City crash

PHENIX CITY, Al (WRBL) – Phenix City police have charged a man with Murder after an alleged hit and run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Gary Nathaniel Thomas, 34, was arrested and charged with murder and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Phenix City police responded to a reported two vehicle crash, one being a motorcycle, on US HWY 431 south at the BP Station (Knowles Road) on Sunday around 10:50 p.m.

Officers found an unresponsive male, later identified as Michael Jackson, 48, laying in the roadway that appeared to have been the driver of the motorcycle. EMS responded to the scene and transported the unresponsive male to Piedmont Medical where he was pronounced dead by on duty ER doctors.

Witnesses at the scene reported after the crash, the suspect was seen exiting the 2011 Hyundai Sonata that struck the 2015 Harley Davidson FLTRXS and run away from the scene.

On Monday, around 10:30 p.m, the driver of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata, escorted by his attorney, turned himself into the Phenix City Police department.

Other related charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 448-2840 or (334) 448 -2822.