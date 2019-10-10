Drivers urged to be more cautious during deer mating season

Deer mating season is here which means drivers should be more cautious on the roads.

For the remainder of the year it will be more common to see deer in your headlights. A representative with the Georgia Wildlife Resource Division says drivers should be more cautious while driving during dusk and dawn hours.

Harris County Sherrif Mike Jolley says last year there were 233 deer accidents reported in his county which averages out to 19 a month. He says this year there’s been 109 wrecks so far.

“I believe if history is repeated and our stats continue to be the same that they normally are, the last two months of our year being November and December we’ll have a vast increase of deer wrecks reported,” Jolley said.

“Hunting season is coming up and anytime you have a moving in the woods they come on out on the roads and when they are out on the road they are more apt to be hit by cars,” Jolley said.

“So what I would ask is the citizens and anyone traveling in Harris County to use a little extra care. Look at the side of the roads, drop your speed a little bit and be prepared to stop.”

Sheriff Jolley says if you do see a deer in the road, you should not swerve to miss it because you increase your chances of possibly flipping over or hitting another car.

The Georgia Wildlife Resource Division warns drivers that if you do see one deer in the road, be on the lookout for others crossing behind it.