 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Drone with kilo of meth crashes on roof of California business near U.S.-Mexico border

News

by: Brittney Donovan,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Border patrol agents found a drone Sunday with a kilo of meth taped to it on top of a business in San Ysidro, a San Diego district just north of the border with Mexico.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke shared photos of the drone and drugs on Twitter. He said someone called Border Patrol to report a drone crashed on the roof of a business close to the border.

Nexstar’s KSWB talked with Border Patrol agents in January about an increasing number of drones seen flying over homes in San Ysidro.

“I see them all the time,” one neighbor said. “I also see people in cars that just sit there for hours, it looks strange.”

Agents said using drones to smuggle drugs isn’t uncommon, but they’re seeing a slight uptick in recent months.

“They are using the cover of night mostly to smuggle illegal contraband into the U.S.,” Agent Justin Castrejon said.

The illegal cargo can be cocaine, meth and other substances. Border Patrol is asking residents to report any sightings, in the sky and on their streets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 49°

Thursday

54° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 73% 54° 39°

Friday

50° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 11% 50° 28°

Saturday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Sunday

58° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 58° 43°

Monday

60° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 35°

Tuesday

63° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

12 AM
Light Rain
68%
51°

51°

1 AM
Showers
47%
51°

51°

2 AM
Showers
52%
51°

50°

3 AM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
100%
50°

50°

5 AM
Heavy Rain
92%
50°

50°

6 AM
Light Rain
85%
50°

50°

7 AM
Showers
54%
50°

50°

8 AM
Showers
56%
50°

51°

9 AM
Showers
56%
51°

51°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
51°

52°

11 AM
Light Rain
71%
52°

52°

12 PM
Light Rain
71%
52°

53°

1 PM
Showers
58%
53°

54°

2 PM
Showers
52%
54°

52°

3 PM
Showers
54%
52°

51°

4 PM
Light Rain
61%
51°

51°

5 PM
Light Rain
73%
51°

50°

6 PM
Showers
53%
50°

49°

7 PM
Showers
52%
49°

48°

8 PM
Showers
48%
48°

47°

9 PM
Showers
43%
47°

46°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
46°

46°

11 PM
Showers
35%
46°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories