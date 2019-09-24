Drought hitting Australia; small rivers and dams drying up

SYNDEY, Australia (CBS News) – We’ve all heard about the drought crisis gripping our nation, but now we know just how terrifyingly close we are to breaking point.

New predictions suggest some major towns in New South Wales will run out of water in just a few months. While some Queensland communities are also expected to dry up by Christmas.

The big dry is worse than ever. And ‘day zero’ is fast approaching.

Water NSW is predicting some rivers and dams supplying major rural towns will be empty within a few weeks… without significant rainfall.

“This is a really though time, a tough period for this state and this nation,” says Melinda Pavey.

The Macquarie River, which supplies drinking water to residents in Dubbo, Nyngan, Cobar, Warren and Narromine, will be the first to dry up in November…Along with the Burrendong Dam.

The Lachlan River and the upper Namoi River, which supply Forbes, Parkes, Cowra, Manilla and Boggabri, are both expected to run dry by March.

While the Peel River and Chaffey Dam, which supplies water to Tamworth residents, will be empty by June.

“This is a drought of unprecedented proportions, but we will stand by those communities, we are funding those communities into emergency provisions,” says Pavey

In the worst case scenario, parts of Sydney would start to run out of water in October 2021 and by January 2022 the city would be completely dry without the help of contingencies like the desalination plant.

In Queensland, the Storm King Dam is expected to run dry by Christmas.. Forcing the state government to start trucking in water to the 5000 Stanthorpe residents.

“I’m determined to ensure that communities dont run out of drinking water,” says Annastacia Palaszczuk of QLD premier.

In the south east of the country, the federal government is being urged to give struggling farmers more access to water from the Murray Darling Basin.

“We need urgent action if we’re going to save the livelihoods of farming families throughout northern Victoria and southern nsw,” says Steph Ryan, Victorian Opposition water spokesperson.

While large parts of north-eastern South Australia are still experiencing the lowest rainfalls on record.

And with no relief in sight… It’s time for us all to brace for the worst.