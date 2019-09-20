DROUGHT WATCH enacted in Auburn as customers asked to conserve water usage

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Water Works customers are being asked to voluntarily conserve water usage as dry conditions linger.

The Auburn Water Works Board has enacted a drought watch in accordance with the City of Auburn’s Drought Management Plan.

The board is currently meeting well above normal water demands because of the dry conditions experienced over the last several weeks. As a result, the demand on water supplies has increased more than usual for this time of year.

The board has an ample supply of water at this time; however, the board asks customers to be responsible stewards of the City’s natural resources and participate in voluntary conservation measures to control excessive water use and eliminate the need for mandatory restrictions.

Customers who are practicing outdoor watering are requested to implement the following voluntary conservation measures during this Drought Watch:

• Water lawns and gardens after 8 p.m. and before 8 a.m. This helps maximize the amount of water that reaches plant roots by reducing the amount that evaporates in higher temperatures, according to Scott McElroy, a professor in Auburn University’s Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences Department.

• Check sprinkler heads and adjust them as needed to keep water on your lawn, trees and shrubs and to keep water off of the street, driveway and sidewalk.

• Check your sprinkler system for leaks and make repairs in a timely manner to minimize water losses.

• Do not leave manual sprinklers or running hoses unattended. If watering manually, use a timer to remind you to turn off the water.

• Eliminate washing houses or paved surfaces unless for public health or safety reasons.

Customers are also reminded of the following steps to save water:

• Take shorter showers.

• Do not let the water run while brushing your teeth, washing your face or washing dishes by hand.

• Only run full loads of laundry or dishes.

The American Water Works Association defines water conservation as doing more with less, not doing without. By working together, we can preserve the water supply and prevent the need for mandatory restrictions.

Those with questions are invited to contact the Water Resource Management Department at 334-501-3060 or webwtrswr@auburnalabama.org.