LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are at Lake Harding after reports of a drowning Friday, as a heartbreaking story emerges regarding the circumstances.

Sheriff Jay Jones says they received a call approx 4:30 Friday afternoon of two subjects reported in the water. They are possibly a father and son. We are told the father jumped in after the six-year-old, lifted him to assisting boat, then the father went under. A search is underway west of Long Bridge at LR 379. A body has not been recovered.

News 3 is monitoring the situation and will update you as soon as we have more information.