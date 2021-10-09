Dry and sunny with some warm afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — For the remainder of the weekend we will be influenced by high pressure keeping us sunny and dry through Sunday. Afternoon highs will likely warm into the mid 80s which does put us above average as we are somewhat in-between systems as a frontal boundary approaches by Tuesday.

This frontal boundary doesn’t seem to make it here, but you will notice an increase in cloud cover as this frontal system washes out to our north. However, by mid week we will see temperatures warm into the upper 80s which will make for some warm October afternoons.

By Friday we are watching another frontal boundary move into the region, this front however does seem to bring a few showers and storms to the area for Saturday. Then, we see some cooler air filter into the two-state region after the passage of the front.