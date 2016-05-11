Dry erase motivation: Teachers get personal to pump up kids

(MEDIA GENERAL) – Standardized tests can be intimidating, discouraging, and even boring. But, one teacher in Woodbury, New Jersey is finding a way to make test-taking personal. And, her messages of support are spreading across the globe.

Chandni Langford at Evergreen Avenue Elementary decided to motivate her fifth grade students using some special messages. Before PARRC tests, Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, Mrs. Langford used dry erase markers to write inspirational messages on each student’s desk.

“I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy, but it is going to be worth it! Do your best!” one message reads.

The motivational moments were posted to the Woodbury City Public Schools’ Facebook page and have been shared more than 18,000 times. People from all over the world are commenting. One person wrote that they were sharing the post in Norway in order to inspire teachers there.