Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- These showers and storms will continue to move out this evening. Even though the rain will clear by tonight, we will stay windy overnight with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the lower 30s as the cold front passes through.

Winds begin to calm back down tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will trend cooler in the lower 50s.

Monday morning all eyes will be on the winter storm system moving through the southeast. This system will bring snow to parts of Tennessee and even northern Alabama and Georgia. While the snow chances will taper off as it moves into our area by Tuesday morning, some of our northern counties may still see a few flurries.

When arctic air is in the forecast, we need to start thinking about winter preparedness. But at this time, we cannot assume that there will be physical ice across the region until we’re at least 36 hours out as we get a better handle on moisture and arctic air mixing together.

Behind this cold front, VERY COLD weather is on the way. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop into the teens, and with breezy conditions, feel like temperatures will be in the single digits and even below zero degrees.