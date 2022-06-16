AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.

The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on the scene. Please avoid the area.

We understand there are several power outages in the shopping center and surrounding neighborhoods due to the crash. News 3 will update you as soon as we can.