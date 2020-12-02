Duncan on conspiracy theories: ‘This amount of misinformation is flowing in from all corners’

In recent days Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has been vocal about the split in the state’s Republican party.

Duncan has gone on the offensive, defending Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp from attacks coming from the White House and other Republicans.

Since the November 3rd election, President Trump has refused to concede. And Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has drawn his ire.

President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward forming a new administration. And Georgia – with two critical U.S. Senate runoff elections scheduled next month – is in the middle of an unprecedented party squabble.

Full interview with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

Duncan is urging everyone to right the ship.

“I have not only never seen anything like this in politics, but I also have never seen this anywhere else in my life,” Duncan said. “This amount of misinformation is flowing in from all corners, from folks you have spent years trusting, folks that you go to church with or you are neighbors with approaching you with the most outlandish conspiracy theories. This is not normal.”

And the attacks on the secretary of state and governor are unfounded and unfair, Duncan said.

“This is doing the right thing. I get to go to work with Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp every single day,” Duncan said. “And I watch how hard they work and how much attention they pay to detail and how well they do represent 11 million Georgians. To watch them attacked with misinformation, falsehoods and half-truths are not right. And I am going to do my part to try and dispel as much information as I possibly can, regardless of where it comes from.”