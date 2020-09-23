Dunkin’ offers free coffee in National Coffee Day ‘takeover’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, but Dunkin’ Donuts says it’s renaming it National Dunkin’ Day and offering free cups of joe.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ is giving away medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at its restaurants nationwide.

“We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people,” said Drayton Martin, the company’s vice president of brand stewardship, said in a statement.

If customers can’t make it to a Dunkin’ store, the company is offering a chance to “Celebrate National Dunkin’ Day Anywhere,” with a chance to win a care package that includes such items as packaged coffee, tumblers and masks.

To enter, participants must comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter accounts on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 30% 80° 65°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 70°

Friday

83° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 66°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
50%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
50%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
60%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
50%
71°

73°

12 PM
Rain
70%
73°

74°

1 PM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories