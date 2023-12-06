As the holiday season approaches, a disturbing reality emerges— one in three women and one in four men face escalated intimate partner or family violence.

Zenene Davis, the Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Intervention Center (DVIC), emphasizes the importance of their 24-hour helpline.

Davis, a survivor of domestic violence, brings a unique perspective to her role as the Executive Director of DVIC, emphasizing the mission to “eliminate violence in the lives of men, women, and children.”

Holiday-related stress compounds domestic violence, with Davis clarifying, “The stress doesn’t cause domestic violence; it adds to it. It’s always about power and control.”

The DVIC helpline, covering Lee, Macon, Chambers, Randolph, and Tallapoosa Counties, received 420 calls the precious fiscal year, providing crisis intervention, information, and referrals to 240 survivors, including children.

Davis stresses the danger in leaving an abusive situation, stating, “Leaving is the most dangerous part of domestic violence.” The DVIC aims to guide survivors safely through this process and provide a secure haven.

Survivors often require multiple attempts to leave their abusers, making the support of safe family and friends crucial. Davis suggests using a discreet code word, like “I want sweet potato pie tonight,” to signal escalating danger to trusted contacts.

In cases of immediate danger, Davis urges survivors to escape and call 911, emphasizing that help is always available through the DVIC hotline at 334-749-1515, operating 24/7. She reassures, “The holidays are a tough time for domestic violence, but just know that somebody is always going to be on the other end of that phone.”