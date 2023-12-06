As the holiday season approaches, a disturbing reality emerges— one in three women and one in four men face escalated intimate partner or family violence.
Zenene Davis, the Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Intervention Center (DVIC), emphasizes the importance of their 24-hour helpline.
Davis, a survivor of domestic violence, brings a unique perspective to her role as the Executive Director of DVIC, emphasizing the mission to “eliminate violence in the lives of men, women, and children.”
Holiday-related stress compounds domestic violence, with Davis clarifying, “The stress doesn’t cause domestic violence; it adds to it. It’s always about power and control.”
The DVIC helpline, covering Lee, Macon, Chambers, Randolph, and Tallapoosa Counties, received 420 calls the precious fiscal year, providing crisis intervention, information, and referrals to 240 survivors, including children.
Davis stresses the danger in leaving an abusive situation, stating, “Leaving is the most dangerous part of domestic violence.” The DVIC aims to guide survivors safely through this process and provide a secure haven.
Survivors often require multiple attempts to leave their abusers, making the support of safe family and friends crucial. Davis suggests using a discreet code word, like “I want sweet potato pie tonight,” to signal escalating danger to trusted contacts.
In cases of immediate danger, Davis urges survivors to escape and call 911, emphasizing that help is always available through the DVIC hotline at 334-749-1515, operating 24/7. She reassures, “The holidays are a tough time for domestic violence, but just know that somebody is always going to be on the other end of that phone.”
- Safety Plan:
- Develop a safety plan that includes escape routes, emergency contacts, and a safe location to go to when needed.
- Code Words:
- Establish discreet code words with trusted friends or family to signal danger without alerting the abuser.
- Emergency Bag:
- Pack a discreet bag with essentials like identification, medications, important documents, and a change of clothes, keeping it accessible for a quick exit.
- Know Your Resources:
- Research local domestic violence shelters, support groups, and helplines. Understand the services they offer and have their contact information readily available.
- Financial Independence:
- Work towards financial independence, if possible, by having a separate bank account and setting aside funds for emergencies.
- Document Incidents:
- Keep a record of incidents, including dates, times, and details. Take photos of injuries and keep a journal to provide evidence if needed.
- Legal Support:
- Consult with a legal professional to understand your rights and explore legal options, such as obtaining a restraining order.
- Stay Connected:
- Maintain connections with friends and family, even if discretely, to build a support network that can assist during difficult times.
- Technology Safety:
- Be cautious with technology. Ensure your devices are secure, change passwords regularly, and be mindful of location-sharing features.
- Self-Care:
- Prioritize self-care to maintain mental and emotional well-being. Seek counseling or support groups to help process trauma.
- Trust Your Instincts:
- Trust your instincts. If a situation feels unsafe, prioritize your well-being and take necessary steps to protect yourself.