Dwight Yoakam performing in LaGrange on September 12th

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Country superstar Dwight Yoakam is coming to LaGrange’s Sweetland Amphitheater on September 12th.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner.

He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He is also the recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization.

Click here for ticket information.