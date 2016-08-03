E-cigarettes face new nationwide regulations next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting next Monday, federal regulation of tobacco products will be extended to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

KXAN’s Sally Hernandez spoke with Mitch Zeller, Director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, about next week’s change.

Going forward, the Food and Drug Administration says the sale of any tobacco product to minors will be prohibited. Businesses that sell these products, including hookah and cigars, will also be required to comply with federal tobacco laws.

If they don’t, they could face enforcement action from the FDA.

Announced for the first time in May, the extension enlarges the FDA’s mandate to improve public health and protect future generations from the dangers of tobacco use, the agency said in a statement.

Before this rule, there was no federal law prohibiting retailers from selling e-cigarettes, hookah tobacco or cigars to people under age 18. Provisions aimed at restricting youth access go into effect on Aug. 8, including:

Not allowing products to be sold to persons under the age of 18 years (both in person and online)

Requiring age verification by photo ID

Not allowing the selling of covered tobacco products in vending machines (unless in an adult-only facility)

Not allowing the distribution of free samples.

For more information on the new regulations, visit www.FDA.gov.