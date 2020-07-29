Eagle Trace owners owe Columbus Water Works. Find out how much

A large low-income housing complex is facing the possibility of its water being cut off because of non-payment.

2001 Torchhill Road LLC, which owns Eagle Trace Apartments, owes the Columbus Water Works more than $30,000, according to information obtained under the Georgia Open Records Act.

Eagle Trace is owned by the same New Jersey firm that owned the Ralston Towers.

This is not the first time they have not paid the water bill. Back in March of 2019 the owners paid more than $25,000 to the Columbus Water Works at the last minute to avoid a cutoff.

The cutoff date this time is August 5th. The complex is on Torch Hill Road next to Fort Benning. The owners owe $30,411.45. They last paid the Water Words on July 1, but that was for the April usage.

