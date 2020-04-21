EAMC and LifeSouth participating in national COVID-19 Plasma trial

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama Medical Center and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are partnering by participating in a national clinical trial that would help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly. As a result, EAMC officials are encouraging residents who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact LifeSouth to determine if they are eligible to donate plasma that would be especially helpful to patients in the ICU.

The plasma from recovered patients contain antibodies, which are proteins in the blood. Preliminary studies show these antibodies can be helpful by lessening the severity of the case. There is no charge to donate plasma for this trial and each donation can benefit 2 – 3 patients.

Recovered COVID-19 patients who are interested must meet the following criteria:

• A laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

• Complete recovery, i.e. no symptoms without fever- or symptom-reducing medication for at least 14 days before the donation.

• If it has been fewer than 28 days since completion of symptoms, donors must have a documented negative result by one or more nasal swab specimens or a molecular diagnostic blood test. If neither of these tests was performed, a positive antibody test confirming the patient has COVID-19 antibodies is acceptable.

Eligible donors should register at https://lifesouth.bio-linked.org/, and LifeSouth will contact those who register directly. For questions regarding donation, email LifeSouth at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707. Let them know you are donating to East Alabama Medical Center.