EAMC has collected handful of specimens, so far COVID-19 test results negative

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama Medical Center is confirming they have collected samples from patients for Covid-19 testing, but so far results have been negative for the tests that have been completed. Hospital officials will not confirm if some tests remain outstanding.

“Over the past week or so, we have submitted a handful of specimens to the Alabama Department of Public Health for COVID-19 testing. To date, the results have been negative. Testing results take about three to four days to receive,” said spokesperson John Atkinson.

EAMC officials say they have a limited number of collection kits available and kits are reserved for the sickest of patients who meet the COVID-19 testing criteria and who need hospitalization.

“Apparently there are reports out that we have plentiful collection kits available and people have been driving to EAMC from out of town in hopes of us collecting their specimen to send to ADPH. That is simply not the case right now, but we do hope to have more in the coming days,” said Atkinson.

Meanwhile, the hospital continues to safeguarding patients. EAMC officials began screening all visitors on Friday at 2 p.m. Visitors who enter EAMC will first see that the lobby is blocked out and staffed by a security guard. Visitors will be direct to the side where they will be asked for their driver’s license and then screened for fever and asked questions regarding any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Each patient is allowed one consistent visitor during their stay (swapping out of visitors is not allowed), and it is highly recommended that the person be younger than age 65. This applies to inpatients—patients who are in the hospital—as well as to patients being treated in the Emergency Department and patients who are having surgery or an elective procedure at either EAMC or EAMC-Lanier. These restrictions also apply to patients being treated at the Spencer Cancer Center.

Visitation time has been shortened…the current times available to visit are 8 .m. – 7 p.m. at EAMC and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at EAMC-Lanier.

In addition, EAMC has announced that visitors are not allowed at the EAMC Skilled Nursing Facility, at the EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home, and at the Oak Park Nursing Home. Independent living residents at Oak Park are allowed to have visitors—although we suggest it be limited—but visitors must enter through the independent living entrance.

Other visitors, including clergy members, will not be permitted. Exceptions may be granted in certain extreme situations, but routine visits will not be allowed. These unprecedented steps are being taken to protect our patients and residents, as well as our staff and physicians. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.