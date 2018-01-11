EAMC to restrict visitors with the increase of flu activity

East Alabama Medical Center will be restricting visiting hours with the increase of influenza across the region.

EAMC says people with flu-like symptoms are not permitted to visit. Symptoms of the flu include: cough, sore throat, aches and a fever.

The hospital says it is okay to visit if you are healthy, but recommend you washing your hands before and after you visit a patient and to cover your cough with a tissue or your sleeve.

Visitations are limited to healthy, immediate family members only (ages 12 and older.)

You can reach patients by calling 334-528 followed by their room number.