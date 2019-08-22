EAMC’s new $33.7 million Auburn ER and medical facility opening Fall 2021

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 has an exclusive first look at the brand new East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room and Outpatient Surgical Center locating on the campus of Auburn University.

Next month, the ground is breaking, and construction begins on a historic medical development in the city of Auburn.

“This is one of the most exciting developments really in the city’s recent history to have an emergency room and outpatient surgical center located here in our city it will actually be located on campus, so it will be in the community for all Auburn residents, and of course very close for Auburn University Students, faculty and staff,” shared Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

The state of the art medical facility is between 70 and 80 thousand square feet and will locate in the north of Auburn.

The facility is expected to open in Fall of 2021 and create more than one hundred new jobs.

Recently, the Auburn City Council recognized a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Auburn University, The East Alabama Healthcare Authority (EAMC) and the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation.

AMC is investing approximately $33.7 million in the new Medical Services Building at the Auburn Research Park that will include a freestanding emergency department, ambulatory surgery center, orthopedics, endoscopy, ENT services, ophthalmology, radiology, and a pharmacy.

To facilitate the project, Auburn University will invest approximately $11 million in infrastructure including the construction and widening of Camp Auburn Road from its current terminus within the Auburn Research Park to Shug Jordan Parkway.

The Auburn City Council approved contributing up to $2 million toward the construction of Camp Auburn Road. The contribution will be made in annual payments of $200,000 over 10 years.

“It’s just a local place we can go if your child has an accident in the back yard or if your parents fall in their home. The citizens of Auburn will be able to access facility off of Shug Jordan Parkway, and there will be a new road and entrance constructed to provide service to this,” shared Mayor Anders.

Anders believes as the community grows, EAMC’s Auburn Campus can expand and provide additional services as needed.

Mayor Anders says the facility brings EAMC, the City of Auburn and Auburn University together in a way that enhances community healthcare and Auburn University student opportunities.

“It is being put in the research and technology park where it is nearby the VCOM medical school, nearby the College of Nursing, nearby the Pharmacy Research building, there is a synergy and will expand health partnerships by all of those entities,” said Anders.

News 3 will keep you updated on construction and share more information after next month’s groundbreaking.