Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today the Literacy Alliance hosted a family workshop to teach parents how to build your child’s brain. This was to help caregivers learn about early brain development and how to build life-long learners.

Director of Literacy Alliance Brandy Tolbert says that the earlier you start reading to your child the better.

You can begin reading to your child while they are still in the womb so they get used to the sound of their parents’ voice as they develop. The brain develops most rapidly before birth and during the first two years of life.

It is very important to build their interest in learning to create strong readers who have a passion for reading. Early brain development has a lasting impact on a child’s ability to learn and succeed in school and life. The quality of a child’s experiences in the first few years of life – positive or negative – helps shape how their brain develops,” said Tolbert

“So the first tip I always tell parents is let your child see you reading. They want to mimic you. So let them see you reading, whether it’s a book, a magazine, a newspaper, whatever the case may be. But let them see you reading.”

“Be an example. But then also make it fun and interactive and questions pointing using the pet strategy. You act it out, tell them what the things mean. Umm and just have fun with it,” said Brandy Tolbert.

The next build your child’s brain workshop will be at the end of May 27 at 11am located in the Literacy Alliance main building 1830 Shepard drive.