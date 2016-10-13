Early College Academy sends record number of students to local colleges

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One Columbus high school is sending a record number of students to Columbus State University and Columbus Tech. The Early College Academy sent more than 50 students to local schools. The school’s principal Susan Willard calls the school Muscogee County’s best kept secret.

Early College Academy in Columbus helps students get a head start on a college degree.

Willard says the college prep high school affords opportunities for college level education for students that wouldn’t normally get these opportunities. Though the school doesn’t have your typical organized sports teams, students compete to attend the school because they can enroll at Columbus State and Columbus Tech. Willard says with a school record 50 students currently enrolled in college level courses, the city of Columbus stands to gain from local talent.

“Work force development is important and growing our own,” Willard said. “Those students who become familiar with CSU or CTC end up staying here, and join the workforce here. We’re talking about human capital now, not just money.”

Students must apply and pass an entrance exam to attend the Early College Academy. Willard says students save thousands of dollars every year from taking advantage of their dual-enrollment program.