COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tornado struck Barbour County on the outskirts of Clayton early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 4:52 a.m. CST with the bulk of the damage done near Alabama Highway 30 and County Road 53, Barbour County Emergency Management Director David Logan told News 3.

“There are trees down and debris and minimal structural damage,” Logan said.

There were several homes that have trees that fell into the houses.

Logan and emergency crews were working on the scene accessing the extent of the damage.

This is the same storm system that produced a tornado near Mobile hours earlier.

The National Weather Service said it will have a crew in Barbour County later today.

The same system as it moved through the News 3 coverage area also caused storm damage in Stewart County across the state line.

News 3 is sending a crew to the scene.

(Photos courtesy Barbour County Emergency Management)