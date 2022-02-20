Early Sunday morning death marks 6th homicide of 2022 in Columbus

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – An early morning death has lead to the 6th homicide of the year in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional E.R. at 12:47 Sunday morning.

The coroner says Sabaroche died of a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 3200 block of 4th Avenue.

News 3 is working to learn more on the circumstances surrounding the city’s latest homicide.

