 

 

Early voting locations announced by Muscogee Co. elections office

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia begins Monday, December 14 and ends December 31. There will be early voting on the following weekends: Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Polls close at 5:00 p.m. on December 31.

Early voters can cast their ballots at the following locations:

City Services Center 3111 Citizens Way

Trade Center (Sycamore Room) 801 Front Avenue

Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center 5025 Steam Mill Road

Psalmond Road Rec. Center 6500 Psalmond Road

Columbus Technical College (Student Center) 928 Manchester Expressway

Georgians will decide the runoffs between Republican Senator David Perdue and his opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff and between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic challenger, Raphael Warnock.

If you have questions you can call the Muscogee County Elections and Registration office at 706-653-4392.

