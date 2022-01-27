Earnestine Reese, Beauregard’s Beacon of Hope after the tornadoes, passes away

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Despite losing her home in the deadly March 3rd tornadoes and suffering a broken hip, Earnestine Reese thanked God. The only room left standing was her prayer closet, which kept her alive during the Beauregard tornadoes. Reese, who was 72 at the time of the catastrophic storm, became a beacon of hope for so many after the tornadoes claimed the lives of 23 souls.

Nine months later, Reese was given the keys to a new home built in Lee County by Samaritan’s Purse. The community helped welcome her home in a big celebration before Christmas.

Sadly, Ms. Reese passed away this week. She was love and light during a troubling time. She will be dearly missed.

Services are as follows: Ms. Earnestine Reese

Public Viewing Monday, January 31, 2022, 4:00-6:00 PM CST at Harris Funeral Home, 515 S 6th St, Opelika, AL 36801

Graveside Service Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM CST. Location: Garden Hill Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801

Due to the pandemic situation, we will not have a repast.