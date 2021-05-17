East Alabama attorney arrested for alleged Disorderly Conduct following noise complaints

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A well-known east Alabama defense attorney is out on bond after her arrest on four counts of Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing the Peace following noise complaints.

Attorney Margaret Brown turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office nearly two weeks ago, about a month after News 3 first shared the concerns of nearby residents involving loud noises coming from home along Lee Road 392.

In April, News 3 shared videos taken by Shawn Owsley, who lives along Lee Road 165 in Beauregard. Owsley says he and other neighbors were being tormented by loud music, sirens, and animal noises at all hours of the day and night by noises coming from the home.

“Anything from vulgar rap music, to country, to emergency sirens, tornado sirens, air raid sirens, police sirens. My neighbor is a tornado survivor who lost her son, and at four in the morning, this guy is blasting air raid sirens and tornado sirens in the morning,” said Owsley.

Residents complained for months to law enforcement and brought their concerns to the county commission.

Complaint

Court documents indicate on May 6, Margaret Brown was named in four Disorderly Conduct complaints alleging on or about March 21, 2021, to March 25, 2021, Brown “intentionally engaged and disorderly conduct with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm or recklessly created a risk thereof by making unreasonable noise, to wit, playing loud music and or recorded sounds at a high volume level that was audible at the complainants home and surrounding area during different times of the day and or night,” read the complaint.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed Brown was booked into the Lee County Detention Center on the four misdemeanors.

“We received warrants charging Ms. Brown with four counts of Disorderly Conduct. We contacted Ms. Brown, and she came to the Sheriff’s office shortly after noon on May 6. She was booked and released on a $1,200 bond that afternoon with a court date set for August 3, 2021,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

News 3 reached out to Margaret Brown on Friday for a comment on her arrest. In a previous statement to News 3, Brown has said, “I do not play music at all nor do I maintain anything to do so on at my home. I believe that adults living together are not necessarily responsible for the actions of the other person.

Neighbors tell News 3 the noise has now stopped. Neighbors tell News 3 a man who lives with Brown also has warrants out for his arrest, but at this time, law enforcement can’t confirm that information.

Lee County Commissioner Robert Ham tells News 3 he’s hopeful the situation has settled down.

“We just wanted the noise to stop so the people could have peace, quiet, and rest. They can do that now. A judge can handle it from here,” said Ham.

News 3 will keep you updated and let you know if additional arrests are made.

Previous Stories:

Lee County family says neighbor is tormenting area with sirens, animal noises, and loud music

Lee County families complain about noisy neighbor, Commission looks for a solution