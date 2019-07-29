East Alabama church gives away free backpacks for kids heading back to school

Restoration Church is restoring tools leading kids to greatness.

“We give free backpacks full of supplies to every child that comes to service with us and it’s just a great opportunity to share the gospel and also be a blessing to our communities,” said Nicole Jenkins, Co-pastor of Restoration Church

Blessing kids with back-to-school supplies is an annual tradition at the Restoration Church.

Around 150 bags were packed with school essentials, like paper, pencils, and erasers. Aside from getting kids prepared for school, Backpack Sunday means so much more.

“It is about a chance to love on another child and to spread Gods love, it’s unconditional love and that’s what it’s about, said Amber Landers, Children’s Director at Restoration Church.

Volunteers pitched in doing what’s considered Gods work making a difference to children’s lives.

“The children like to hold it and get it stuffed and it’s kind of like trick-or-treating. We feel like they love to be a part of it, they come across the table and open their bags,” said Landers.

Two name-brand backpacks were given away through a raffle. The event provided needed assistance for parents and kids who are starting a new chapter.

“We are going to be praying for them and not only that, but we are going to be binding together to reach this community in more ways and today was one of those days where we can outreach and bless our community with these backpacks,” said Jenkins.

“Backpack Sunday” was created by Betty Motley, who passed away some time ago. Nicole says the church honors her memory hosting this event.