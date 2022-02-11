East Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations trend down, 23 COVID confirmed deaths in Alabama Thursday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – COVID Hospitalizations at East Alabama Health stand at 50, half of Omicron’s Peak on January 18, when a pandemic-high of 100 patients with COVID were being cared for at East Alabama Health’s two hospitals. Still, the virus remains deadly, as 23 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama reported Thursday.

“Three-and-a-half weeks later, the COVID census has slowly declined to half that amount. On Friday morning, 50 patients were treated for COVID, with six on ventilators. Regarding positivity rates within our organization (Emergency Departments, Auburn University Medical Clinic, etc.), we’re pleased to report that we continue to be in the teens and 20s after being at 40 percent or higher during much of January,” said John Atkinson.

STATE UPDATE – Thursday, February 10

The ADPH Dashboard indicates 2,713 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

*New cases underreported due to home/self-tests

Alabama’s statewide COVID-19 test positivity is 22.9%

There are 1980 COVID patients hospitalized today. That includes 38 pediatric patients and nine pregnant women. Four hundred seventy-three confirmed COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. 33% of all ICU patients are COVID-19 positive. 270 (57%) confirmed COVID-19 patients in the ICU are ventilated. 61% of hospital ventilators are available. There were 23 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama reported Thursday.